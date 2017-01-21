Top News

AP PHOTOS: Women's marches flood parks, streets worldwide

Masses of people flooded parks, streets and city squares around the world Saturday marching in solidarity in a show of empowerment and a stand against President Donald Trump.

Jan. 21, 2017 8:10 PM EST
Over 1 million join anti-Trump women's marches worldwide

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a global exclamation of defiance and solidarity, more than 1 million people rallied at women's marches in the nation's capital and cities around the world Saturday to send President Donald Trump an emphatic message on his first full day in office that they won't let his agenda go unchallenged.

Jan. 21, 2017 7:14 PM EST
