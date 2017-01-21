AP PHOTOS: Women's marches flood parks, streets worldwide
Masses of people flooded parks, streets and city squares around the world Saturday marching in solidarity in a show of empowerment and a stand against President Donald Trump.
Masses of people flooded parks, streets and city squares around the world Saturday marching in solidarity in a show of empowerment and a stand against President Donald Trump.
WASHINGTON (AP) — In a global exclamation of defiance and solidarity, more than 1 million people rallied at women's marches in the nation's capital and cities around the world Saturday to send President Donald Trump an emphatic message on his first full day in office that they won't let his agenda go unchallenged.
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn coach Gus Malzahn has a new offensive coordinator and quarterback, and is hoping that combination helps fuel a passing revival.
CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Aaron Best has been promoted to head football coach at Eastern Washington.
WASHINGTON (AP) — A last-minute decision by the Obama administration to designate election systems as critical infrastructure drew intense criticism from state and federal elections organizations on Monday.
ISTANBUL (AP) — The Islamic State group on Friday killed five Turkish soldiers and wounded nine others in a car bomb attack in a northern Syrian town, Turkey's military said.